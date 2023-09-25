This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are searching for a suspect who fled after robbing a local credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said in a press release they responded to the robbery at around 3:51 p.m. this afternoon on East South Temple. An unknown person entered the building, demanded cash, and then left. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

While they believe the suspect fled in a car, there is no description of the suspect or a vehicle. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.