SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police and the Crisis Intervention Team say they peacefully and safely resolved a domestic violence situation they described as “dynamic and dangerous” on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to SLCPD, officers responded to a home near 1900 South and 600 East where a 28-year-old man was said to be “in a mental crisis, have delusions, and carrying a gun.” One of the 911 calls came from a 72-year-old woman, who was later identified as the man’s grandmother.

Police say the man broke into his grandmother’s home by kicking in the back door to break the lock. Once inside, the man allegedly went downstairs and damaged “several items” belonging to his grandmother.

Police say the situation rapidly developed when the man came outside holding a gun and was pointing it at neighboring homes. According to a police affidavit, the gun was “a small silver deringer style 6mm pistol” that he was waving around and “acting as if it was a real firearm.”

SLCPD said tactically positioned officers on the scene were able to surprise the man, catching him off guard, and causing him to immediately drop his weapon and surrender peacefully.

“The leadership and compassion demonstrated by our patrol officers and CIT detectives on this potentially deadly incident highlights are officers’ discipline, training, and skills to effectively and safely handle situations that involve a person in a mental health crisis,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “Our officers continue to receive advanced training to help keep people who are in crisis, their families, our community and our officers safe. I am very proud of their actions.”

According to the booking affidavit, the man was “high on drugs” and suffers from a mental illness and was off his medications. He has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one Class B misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, and one third-degree felony count of use of a firearm by a restricted person.