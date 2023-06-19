SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police officers responded to several fights over the weekend, including one “large fight,” and they additionally seized two guns early Sunday morning, according to a release.

The largest fight of the weekend took place on East Exchange Place on Sunday, June 18. Upon arriving at the scene at around 1:15 a.m., officers found “multiple fights” happening inside the parking structure on “several floors,” the release states.

Police say many of the people involved in the fight were “extremely intoxicated.”

Officers were reportedly able to clear the area but received “little cooperation from people on scene,” the release states. No arrests were made in this incident.

At 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, detectives approached a parked car in the 300 block of West Temple. As the detectives got closer to the car, they reportedly saw the passenger side door opened and an extended ammunition magazine with a gun sitting on the floorboard near the passenger’s feet.

That passenger, who has been identified as Angel D. Aguado-Estrada, 22, reportedly refused to exit the car. However, police were able to take Aguado-Estrada into custody and secured the gun.

He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on one count of public intoxication and one count of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

At 4:26 a.m. on Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop after learning about a fight in progress in the 300 block of South West Temple. Officers recovered another firearm during this stop.

Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang Unit will reportedly work with prosecutors to screen charges regarding this incident. No arrests were made in the initial fight or the possession of the firearm.

This weekend’s patrol was part of an effort to enhance patrol operations in Salt Lake City’s entertainment district. In addition to patrolling along Market Street, officers patrolled Pierpont Avenue, West Temple, State Street, Main Street, Cactus Street, and Exchange Place.

The operations included officers and detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Central Division Patrol Bike Squad, the SLCPD’s Gang Unit, the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), and the SLCPD’s Motor Squad, according to a release.

No further information is available at this time.