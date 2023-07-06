SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One man has been taken into custody after police say he was part of some suspicious activity at a Salt Lake City motel, recovering several different drugs and an illegal gun on Wednseday afternoon.

According to Salt Lake City Police, Justin Montgomery, 38, was illegally in possession of a .25 caliber pistol, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, THC vapes and edibles and psilocybin mushrooms.

Montgomery faces several charges including one third-degree felony of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, two counts of second-degree felony possession with the intent to distribute, and three drug possession misdemeanor charges.

The drugs and gun were recovered when police pulled over a car where Montgomery was allegedly in the passenger seat. According to a booking affidavit, the car was spotted going to a Salt Lake City motel near 1700 South and State Street just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Montogomery and another individual went into a room at the motel for a short time before leaving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Based on my training and experience, individuals involved in the distribution of narcotics often have short stay traffic that arrives on foot or in vehicles,” an officer wrote in their affidavit. “Another officer checked with an employee a the [motel] and discovered the room was registered to Justin Montgomery.”

Officers pulled the car over when it left the motel, allegedly failing to stop and yield to pedestrians on the sidewalk. During the traffic stop, an officer reported seeing several drug-related items such as tin foil used for heroin and fentanyl and “tooter straws” used to smoke narcotics.

Upon his arrest, police searched Montgomery and allegedly found the pistol, $1,400 in cash, and several drugs on his person. Montgomery told police he was a “user of everything,” and that he uses the “blue pills” to “come down” after using meth, according to a booking affidavit.

Police reported arresting a second person who had reportedly swallowed drugs. That person was taken to the hospital and not yet been charged.