SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested two people during a traffic stop investigating a stolen license plate.

The investigation began on Monday, Aug. 21, when an officer noticed a car with a stolen license plate parked near 900 S Concord Street. According to the press release, officers found two people inside the car.

Efrain Gomez, 24, was arrested for false personal information with intent to be another actual person, two counts of theft, and possession of a controlled substance. Rose Marie Coyt, 35, was arrested on two counts of possession with intent to distribute substance, and the use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the press release, officers learned the car belong to Gomez, however, the license plate on the car was stolen. While searching the car, officers found another stolen license plate.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia in Coyt’s bag, more than a half pound of suspected meth, 12 suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Gomez and Coyt were booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. They will remain there awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.