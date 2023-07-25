SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department recovered a gun thrown in the Jordan River which was allegedly used for committing several aggravated robberies.

On Saturday morning, July 22, Romney Wolfgramm, 19, allegedly approached two people walking near the Jordan River Trail and California Avenue with a gun in hand. Wolfgramm then reportedly stole a backpack and other personal belongings.

After the robbery, Wolfgramm allegedly ran away. According to a press release, officers worked quickly to generate a suspect description and began searching.

They said they found Wolfgramm near 1500 South and Jordan River trail in the course of committing a second robbery. Officers ordered him to stop, but he fled the scene and threw his gun into the Jordan River.

According to the press release, Officers safely recovered the firearm in Jordan River and arrested Wolfgramm. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on four counts of aggravated robbery, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wolfgramm will remain there awaiting further charges, and the possibility of bail.