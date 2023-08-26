UPDATE: 8/27/23 9:35 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The two individuals arrested in a police raid of downtown Salt Lake City’s New Yorker nightclub have been identified.

Officers booked Kody Valdez, 24, into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of controlled substance.

Officers also booked Fetuao J. Fusitua, 24, into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/26/23 11:43 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police officers executed a search warrant at downtown’s New Yorker nightclub Saturday morning, according to a press release.

During the warrant, detectives reportedly seized four firearms, more than 100 bottles of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and cash.

Two people were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of unlawful drug possession with the intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm as a result of the search.

Additionally, Salt Lake City Fire crews helped with the search and found the club to be in violation of fire code. During the execution of the warrant, officers reportedly shut down Market St. between South Main St. and West Temple St.

In June 2023, SLCPD began a criminal investigation into the nightclub, the release states. Police said that in response to “several shootings,” a crime suppression operation was launched in downtown, especially around the club.

These operations began June 9, and continued “nearly every weekend since,” the release states.

Between June 9 and July 15, the increased police presence resulted in the arrest of 15 people, the seizure of six firearms, including three rifles, more than 30 traffic stops, and more than 50 community contacts with officers.

“Additionally, officers have seized cocaine and marijuana during their work,” the release states.

Police said that since the beginning of the operation, there have been no aggravated assaults or homicides at 60 West Market St. or in the immediate area.