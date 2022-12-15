SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Officers are urging the public to slow down and drive with caution as Utah’s snowy conditions persist throughout the Thursday morning commute.

According to a tweet posted by the department on Thursday morning, SLCPD officers have responded to “several crashes” during the early morning traffic hours. In one instance, police say a driver didn’t stop at a red light, crashing into a white car at the intersection of 400 South and 200 East.

No injuries were reported as part of the incident.

Police say most of the crashes this week are due to drivers traveling too fast for winter conditions.

Earlier in the week, Police called on the drivers to be aware of their surroundings, slow down, and give extra stopping distance. The warning came as officers then were responding to several weather-related crashes. Police said fortunately, none of the Monday crashes involved serious injuries.

In order to stay safe during winter travel, Utah Highway Patrol says drivers should drive well below the speed limit if roads are wet, snowy, or icy. Avoid quick stops, starts, and turns and use extra caution when changing lanes as snow and slush on roads can form slippery conditions.

As officers respond to car crashes across the state, the Utah Highway Patrol also calls for drivers to take caution in avoiding becoming a “secondary crash.” Earlier in December, two UHP patrol cars were involved in a series of crashes during winter conditions.

UHP says to avoid becoming part of the incident, drivers need to slow down slowly, instead of suddenly hitting the brakes. Also, move over and stay clear of the crash if possible and safe to do so. Finally, drivers should pay attention to the road by focusing on where they want to go and not get distracted by the crash itself.

The best tip for winter travel, however, is to just stay home, enjoy the snow from indoors, especially if the trip isn’t essential.