SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone.

According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously worked — he had been written up on six prior occasions. In 2018 alone, he was written up four times, including one instance where he hit a pedestrian who was “improperly crossing the roadway.”

In 2019, an internal investigation found Caygle failed to properly investigate and complete reports over several months, including cases involving missing people and assaults. The report stated, “No further performance-related issues will be tolerated, and if any occur it will lead to termination.”

According to the City of Ogden, Caygle resigned shortly after that. The documents pertaining to Caygle’s violations can be read at the bottom of this post.

Caygle is accused of rear-ending a driver on Dec. 30, 2022. When the two pulled over, things escalated. Authorities said when the driver went to open his trunk, Caygle drove forward, pinning the man.

Caygle has been charged with aggravated assault and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

In the bodycam video, Caygle can be seen describing what happened to officers after failing a field sobriety test.

“That guy was just in my opinion, playing it off. In my opinion,” said Caygle.

According to the report, Ogden police called in another agency because Caygle had worked for them in the past.

“It’s more embarrassing for me because I know half of the people that work here,” said Caygle to officers.

In bodycam footage, Caygle tells officers the Salt Lake City Police Department hired him in 2020.

ABC4 reached out to the Salt Lake City Police Department to see if they were aware of Caygle’s record before hiring him. SLCPD said they do not comment on an employee’s file while they are under investigation.