SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed it would be making no arrests after a deadly shooting in a Sugar House neighborhood earlier this week.

On Thursday morning, Oct. 26, an unidentified 46-year-old man shot and killed Tayvin Troy Brandon, 34, in the area of 2200 South and 1100 East, according to SLCPD. Brandon was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his wounds.

Investigators did not release any details about what led to the shooting around 2 a.m. that morning but did say the shooter has not been arrested and no charges have been filed.

The Salt Lake City Police Department did not say if there was an element for a self-defense claim, leading to the decision to not immediately press charges. Neither a Public Information Officer nor an on-duty Watch Commander was available for interviews for further information at the time of publication.

Brandon had a history of violent crime, according to court documents. In October 2022, Brandon pleaded guilty to aggravated assault while in 2021, he pleaded guilty to robbery. Brandon also had two incidents in 2019 – one aggravated assault and one attempted aggravated assault – which both received guilty pleas.

It is currently unclear if there was any criminal activity happening regarding either party at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives will continue to work with the district attorney’s office to evaluate if the use of force was criminal, which SLCPD said is standard in any death investigation. Police said this is the 15th homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023.