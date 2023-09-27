SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have made an arrest in this week’s credit union robbery in the downtown area.

Robert Durazo, 41, faces charges after police say he entered the credit union on E. South Temple on Monday, Sept. 25, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount. At the time, police had very little to go on, and didn’t even have a description of the suspect. Police believed he fled the scene in a vehicle, but also didn’t have a description to give to the public.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Detectives assigned to the SLCPD’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad along with detectives assigned to the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) helped with the investigation, according to a press release. Detectives worked with the United States Attorney’s Office to file federal criminal charges.

