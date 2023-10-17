SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for help locating the vehicle suspected of hitting and killing a 44-year-old woman on Oct. 13.

Police responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, to reports of a traffic incident involving a pedestrian in the area of Redwood Road and 200 South. Officers responded and found the woman, deceased, in the northbound lane of Redwood Road. Witness reported that a car had hit a female victim as she was crossing Redwood Road, the car continued onto the I-80 eastbound ramp.

Based on evidence and video surveillance obtained by the police the car is described as a brown 2008 Honda Civic with skull stickers in the back window and Utah license plate V40 7JU on the rear of the car. The car is suspected to have front-end damage.

All photos courtesy SLCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-231884.