SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police have announced that they are launching a new service to keep 911 callers updated after a request for help.

The new technology, called “SPIDR Tech,” is set to launch on Tuesday, June 27, and will reportedly help police better communicate with people needing emergency services.

“The technology we use today will help shape the future of policing here in Salt Lake City,” said Chief Mike Brown. “We will be leveraging technology that gives 9-1-1 callers vital updates on our services. This is a standard our community expects. We see it play out in real time in the private sector. The Salt Lake City Police Department will embrace new opportunities to engage with community members, provide timely updates, and to gather feedback.”

The tech will be a “fully automated system” that provides callers with information and updates regarding their case. These updates will be available via text or email.

Courtesy of SLCPD

“When community members call for police services or assistance, they should expect to receive a text message or email acknowledging their call for service,” a release states.

One instance may be that if a responding officer is delayed, you will receive a message letting you know about the delay. “In some cases, a delay may occur when a higher priority call for service comes in and the officer must be diverted or when the city’s overall call volume causes delays,” SLCPD states.

Additionally, this tech will also update you on the status of a case, for example, if an arrest is made or if the case is closed.

SLCPD says the third component of the technology will allow for a caller to provide feedback to both the call taker from SLC911 and the SLCPD officer, if they interacted with an officer.

Funding for this tech, which was approved in June 2023, comes from the Salt Lake City Council. Automated messages will be sent in English and Spanish.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department thanks the City Council for their investment into public safety,” a release states.