SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside a house.

On Friday, April 28, at around 11 a.m., SLC911 received information that there was an unresponsive woman inside a home near 100 South 800 West.

When Salt Lake City Fire Department officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they located the woman and confirmed she was dead.

SLCPD Homicide Detectives were requested to respond, as well as Crime Lab technicians and the medical examiner’s office. They said they will document and collect evidence regarding the death.

According to a press release, the SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the deceased woman’s name, age, and cause of death.

There is no known danger or risk to the community, the SLCPD reported. However, anyone with information on this case should call (801)-799-3000, and reference case number 23-86965.

There is no other information available at this time, this story will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.