SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that all road closures have been lifted in the area of 400 South, though an investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD investigating 2 crashes, 1 involving patrol car — 400 S. closed

NOVEMBER 23, 2022 / 08:22 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — At this time, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating two separate crashes in the area of the 400 South viaduct, one of which involved a police vehicle.

The agency says that 400 South is shut down at 500 West, and that 400 South is down to one lane at 700 West. Travelers are advised to avoid the area.

SLCPD reports that one driver was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement is reminding residents to slow down and drive carefully, as the roads are slick due to overnight precipitation and freezing temperatures.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.