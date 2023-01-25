SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A person was found dead in the foothills above Beck Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

SLCPD officers were dispatched to 1100 North Beck Street around 10:50 a.m. after a person reported a possible death in the area.

An SLCPD drone discovered a person inside an old limestone kiln. Officers later confirmed the individual to be deceased, the press release stated. The Salt Lake City Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team helped bring the body off the mountain.

Based on the preliminary information, police reportedly do not believe the death to be suspicious.

While officers cannot confirm how the person got into the kiln, they said the person was likely living on the hillside.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim has been withheld, pending family notifications.

No further information is available at this moment.