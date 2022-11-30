SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers are currently investigating a deadly crash at 2100 E. 1300 S. They were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

2100 E. at 1300 S. will be closed in both directions for the next few hours, SLCPD said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Officer Ben Nielsen with the SLCPD said the victim was transported by Gold Cross and the Salt Lake City Fire Department to a local hospital. Shortly after that, officers learned that the victim had died from their injuries.

Police said they believed the victim was walking on a crosswalk when the crash happened.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team from the SLCPD has joined the investigation.

“We just want everyone to be careful while they are driving,” Nielsen said. “Our hearts go out to the family and people involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.