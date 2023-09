SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers are responding to a suspicious incident in Salt Lake City Monday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit is currently investigating a suspicious circumstance near 20 West 200 South.

Police said 200 South is closed from Main St. to West Temple St.

Information on what the suspicious circumstance is has not been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.