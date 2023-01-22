The handgun recovered by SLCPD from Jose Leon Johnson on Jan. 22, according to the release. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.

SLCPD identified and followed a vehicle associated with Jose Leon Johnson, a man with several active arrest warrants, around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to the release.

Johnson allegedly evaded officer attempts to pull him over by driving away, however, an officer saw him drive south on I-15 where they followed him to South Salt Lake. They then reported performing a successful felony traffic stop near 4010 South and 300 East. Initially, Johnson got out of his car and ran away but eventually surrendered, the release said.

After surrendering, police say Johnson threw a handgun onto the ground where it was recovered for evidence. As a restricted person, Johnson is legally not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Johnson has been arrested and booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several charges including being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, the release states.

Johnson’s active arrests and criminal history have not yet been released.

No further information is available at this time.