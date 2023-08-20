SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — School starts this week for the Salt Lake City School District, and the Salt Lake City Police Department is encouraging community members to exercise caution to keep kids safe.

School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for the district.

SLCPD said on their Facebook that the community puts a lot of trust in bus drivers to get kids to school safely and wants to make sure everyone is doing their part to make sure that stays true.

They said to pay extra attention this week, as there will be more kids walking to school, crossing the street, or hopping on a bus.

SLCPD said to stop anytime there are red flashing lights and a stop sign is extended out on a school bus. Additionally, they said to not try and pass a school bus while the stop sign is extended, as it is against the law and puts people in danger.

“Together, we can make this school year one of the safest ones yet,” Salt Lake City Police said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, millions of children ride on school buses each school day. School busses are reportedly one of the safest vehicles on the road — less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles, the department reported.

However, the department said that children are more at risk when approaching or leaving a school bus.

“When you see a school bus that is slowing down or stopping, it’s not just the bus that you need to have your eyes on — but the surrounding area too,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said on their website.