Police respond to a shooting that injured three on Jan. 24

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A birthday celebration in a Downtown Salt Lake City hotel ended with a shooting this morning, critically injuring two and giving a third person minor injuries, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of W. 500 South at around 2 a.m. this morning, Jan. 24. The shooting occurred in a hotel room, and there was no threat to the community, police said.

Among the injured was a 21-year-old woman who received minor wounds. A 24-year-old man in a wheelchair suffered a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after getting immediate first aid from fire and EMPT personnel.

A 22-year-old man was also dropped off at a local hospital by a family member and was listed in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say that evidence at the scene showed the 24-year-old man and another person pulled guns and fired shots in the hotel room. No names have been released, nor has a reason for the gunfire. It is also unclear what charges may be filed, if any.

Salt Lake City Police were in the vicinity of the incident and immediately responded to the shots fired.