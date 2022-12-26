SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — On Monday, a Salt Lake City Police Captain and his son, who is also a full-time officer, responded to a domestic violence call that turned into a situation involving a barricaded man.

The investigation started shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 26, when the pair responded to an apartment complex near 800 South West Temple to investigate an aggravated assault. The officer was working as a partner car with his father.

“Due to the circumstances of the call,” additional officers responded. The victim had reportedly left the apartment after being assaulted and got to a safe location, but the suspect remained inside.

The officers on the scene “formed a tactical plan” to enter the apartment complex, and the responding officer called the suspect. While on the phone, the suspect said he would not come out unless police obtained a warrant.

The suspect allegedly hung up the phone and refused to answer additional calls.

The police captain, a former police negotiator, began trying to talk with the man from the hallway. After “several minutes,” the suspect reportedly started talking with the captain through the apartment door but still refused to come out.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Negotiations between the captain and suspect continued for around 10 minutes before the man exited the apartment with his hands up and surrendered, police say.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, reportedly looking for evidence related to the initial assault and found a knife during their search.

Police say the victim had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

This case is being investigated as a domestic violence incident as the victim and suspect are known to each other and live together.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds the community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah:

Police encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call them at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate. You may also call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969.