SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a man on Friday, September 1, after he allegedly shot at a tow truck driver.

According to a news release, SLCPD first began the investigation during the night on Sunday, August 27, when officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 1740 West Gertie Avenue in Salt Lake City with reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon investigation, officers say a tow truck driver had just finished securing a car to his rig to be taken to an impound yard in Murray when he reportedly heard his rear back window shatter.

Salt Lake City Police reviewed a video of the shooting and determined that Oscar Rivera, 34, allegedly ran behind the tow truck as the driver left the apartment complex. Rivera is accused of shooting at the driver and his tow truck during his pursuit, according to the news release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no information yet as to the motive of the shooting.

The driver of the tow truck was reportedly unharmed as the bullet shattered the vehicle’s back window and lodged in the passenger headrest.

On September 1, several days after the incident, detectives with SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were able to locate Rivera in a vehicle near Redwood Road and Cesar Chavez Drive in West Valley City.

While attempting to take him into custody in a parking lot, the suspect is reported to have resisted arrest, though officers were able to detain him.

He was then taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, according to the release.

No further information has been provided on the case.