SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police arrested a man after they say he ran from a stolen truck and hid in a dumpster on Monday, Feb. 27.

Pablo Martinez-Calata, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces a third-degree felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and a class A misdemeanor charge of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

SLCPD said the incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Monday when an officer noticed a truck that had been reported as stolen out of Murrary near California Avenue and Fortune Road.

The officer reportedly followed the truck until it stopped. As the officer exited his patrol car to approach the truck, Martinez-Calata allegedly left the truck and fled down California Avenue.

Officers responded to secure the area and eventually used thermal imaging from a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter to find Martinez-Calata allegedly hiding in a nearby dumpster. Police were able to Martinez-Calata safely into custody.

SLCPD is using the opportunity to remind the public not to leave cars unattended while they are running, roll up the windows and lock all doors, and avoid leaving valuables, including firearms, inside the car.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.