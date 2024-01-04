SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police said this morning they’ve arrested a suspect in a September 2023 murder in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Felix Diego-Ruffino, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail this morning and faces one count of murder. Police said more arrests could still be made in the case.

Diego-Ruffino was allegedly involved in the death of J’kye Lovell Ray Watkins, 18, in the 900 block of E. 2100 South.

According to a press release, Salt Lake Police said they received several 911 calls shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. They found Watkins on the ground and started life-saving efforts, but he later died at a local hospital.

Police believe Watkins got into a fight with a group of men while at a private party. After leaving the party, Watkins was reportedly followed by the group in a gray Nissan Sentra.

“As Watkins walked through a parking lot, the driver of the Nissan turned off their headlights and turned around,” stated the press release. “The Nissan entered the parking lot and the driver and front passenger both shot Watkins before driving away.”

Police are now saying Diego-Ruffino was the driver of the Nissan.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming. Anyone with information about this case should call Salt Lake Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-03839.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.