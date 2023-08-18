Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers and detectives from the SLCPD arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly shooting his 57-year-old wife. The man’s identity is being withheld by ABC4.com to protect the victim.

Police received a call reporting a man shooting a gun around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Police were responding to the location near 600 West and South Temple when a second call came in reporting someone shooting during a fight.

After securing the scene, police discovered the suspect had tracked his wife to the area using her cell phone and then is accused of shooting another person and then his wife. The suspect and his wife had left the location before police arrived.

After spotting the car, a SLCPD sergeant with the help of South Salt Lake Police and Utah Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop near 3400 South State Street.

The man’s wife was found in the back seat, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to police reports. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and his wife was transported to the hospital.

The suspect was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated assault, and felony discharge of a firearm.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds our community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah.

The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.