SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. has teamed up with Mayor Erin Mendenhall to help keep this year’s NBA All-Star weekend a safe and fun experience for everyone.

SLCPD says that an event of this size will have a large impact on the community, affecting people living and working downtown in particular. A press release states that members of the community, as well as spectators, should be prepared for several road closures around the Salt Palace and Vivint Arena. See a map of the closures below:

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says it’s been three decades since Salt Lake City has hosted the event. She states, “All-Star Weekend has taken months of coordination and planning, and I just know it’s going to be amazing. But, our primary goal is for our residents and visitors to enjoy this weekend safely.”

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown says that while safety is the number one priority, “This is an opportunity to showcase our great city and state. We are prepared to host a weekend of fun and exciting events.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SLCPD is reminding the community to be extra aware of their surroundings, and to report anything suspicious. Officers will reportedly be strategically placed around high traffic areas in an effort to “maximize the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors,” the release states.

You can find more information on 2023’s All-Star weekend here.