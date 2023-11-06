Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man in Salt Lake City was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend after a heated argument over house cleaning turned physical on Sunday, Nov. 5, according to a police booking affidavit.

The woman, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim, faces third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

According to court documents, the woman told police she and her boyfriend were drinking when they got into an argument about cleaning the house.

The woman claimed the argument began to turn physical when she said her boyfriend pushed her. The woman, who was slicing lemons at the time, reportedly raised a knife and held it out, saying she would defend herself. Her boyfriend allegedly pushed her again in response.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At that point, court documents say the woman “threw her hands up” and “accidentally sliced [her boyfriend] with the knife.”

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrived shortly after and found the boyfriend with a knife wound on the back of his left shoulder and a “large amount” of blood in the apartment.

After interviewing the woman, SLCPD officers said they determined she had “intentionally caused injury” as she said she would defend herself while holding out the knife as a weapon.

The officers said the two have a one-year-old child who was inside the home at the time of the stabbing.