SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City Police Foundation are hosting a gun buy-back event tomorrow, Mar. 25, in order to help remove unwanted guns from the streets, according to a press release.

Event volunteers will offer a $50 gift card in return for firearms and $100 in return for assault-style weapons, such as AK-47, AR-15 and SKS models. There will be 150 gift cards handed out, with no more than one given to each individual.

Organizers are promising that no questions will be asked of individuals about their identity, weapons, or how they obtained them. Rather, participants will arrive with their firearms and leave with a gift card while supplies last. In addition, gun locks will be available for those interested, according to the release.

The event is part of the “effort to get more guns off the street,” according to SLCPF Board Member Alison Looney Swillinger.

In order to keep the event safe, all firearms must be unloaded and in a safe storage container away from the driver or passengers. Participants will remain in their vehicles at all times unless directed otherwise by police, and officers will retrieve the gun from the vehicle, the release said.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on 475 S 300 E in Salt Lake City. It is a first-come, first-served event, meaning once the gift cards run out there will be no compensation for guns.

The gift cards were donated by the SLCPF and the gun locks were donated by Intermountain Healthcare.

The SLCPF is a non-profit organization “dedicated to helping SLCPD build stronger relationships with the community it serves,” Swillinger said.