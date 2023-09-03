SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A teenager is facing charges after a long-term investigation led to search warrants he attempted to flee, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Lucas Madrill, 19, was arrested for the offenses of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony; two counts of criminal mischief — loss of more than $5,000, a second-degree felony; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

Detectives with SLCPD had reportedly been conducting a long-term investigation into Madrill, and received information on Sunday, Sept. 3 that led to the service of several search warrants, according to the probable cause statement.

During the service of search warrants, police located Madrill and “attempted to stop him,” according to court documents.

Madrill attempted to flee in his vehicle, according to the probable cause statement, and intentionally crashed into two police vehicles, causing more than $5,000 of damage to each vehicle.

He was then arrested, and found to be in possession of a handgun. Madrill is a category I restricted person, according to court documents.

Police said a second search warrant was then served, where “distributable amounts of THC cartridges were seized.”

Madrill is currently on a plea in abeyance for multiple felony charges, which started less than a week ago, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said he is known to have several hundred thousand dollars and frequently travels out of the state.

Madrill was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.