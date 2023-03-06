SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City School District bus driver hit a parked car in the avenues while driving home a student.

According to a witness of the incident, they said in an email that it was concerning because reportedly the school district has sent letters to parents of students stating they don’t have enough school bus drivers who are qualified.

“Witnessing an accident, it helps to drive the point home that maybe this district doesn’t have enough qualified drivers,” the email stated.

A member of the SLCSCD informed ABC4 that the school bus was on the way to a student’s home to drop them off when they hit the parked car.

They said that the bus only clipped the front part of the car and that the rear damage was already there.

The student and bus driver were reportedly uninjured, and the Salt Lake City Police department was dispatched to the scene. The parent came and picked up the student to take them home while the bus driver talked with the police department.

Courtesy of Bob Toth

According to the representative for SLCSCD, the driver was not cited, and the crash is still under investigation.