Salt Lake City Metro Gang Unit followed and arrested two fugitives on Mar. 17 in West Valley City.

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Metro Gang Unit followed two fugitives with a helicopter locating them in what appeared to be a stranger’s residence in West Valley City on Mar. 17, according to officials.

Two suspects with warrants out for their arrest were located and arrested by Metro Gang police officers on Mar. 17 after a police standoff, according to the Unified Police Department.

Officers were on a search for Tevita Tuitavake, 26, an alleged gang member with a warrant out for his arrest, when he entered a vehicle with Noah Bloomfield, 26, another suspect with a warrant out for his arrest.

Police followed the two suspects in a helicopter from the Department of Public Safety ending near Diamond Ridge Elementary School, where the suspects allegedly ran into what may have been a stranger’s home on Laurel Canyon Dr., according to police.

A standoff between the Metro Gang police and the suspects took place as the two fugitives allegedly hid in the house for 20 minutes before surrendering to the officers’ demands.

Tuitavake and Bloomfield were taken into custody without further incident.