SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Micheal Tyson Nance, the man who pled guilty to murdering his girlfriend and attempting to murder a police officer, was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, a Third District Court judge sentenced Micheal Tyson Nance for the Feb. 10, 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Natalie Thurber, and attempted murder of a Salt Lake City police officer, according to the sentencing press release.

On May 9, 2023, Nance pled guilty to first-degree felony aggravated murder, first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, and first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, according to the press release. The court reportedly ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Nance and Thurber were in an argument, according to the press release. Thurber reportedly tried to leave their home, but Nance stood in front of the exit, threatening her with a knife. Thurber reportedly called 911 and left the line open and texted a friend to call 911, according to the press release.

An officer arrived at the home and reportedly saw Nance strangling Thurber. According to the press release, when the officer announced himself, Nance let go of Thurber. However, when the officer turned to speak into his radio, he heard Nance fatally shoot Thurber, according to the press release.

Nance admitted that he then started firing his gun at police to kill one of the officers, according to the press release. During the gunfire, a bullet fired by Nance reportedly struck one officer in the leg, causing serious injury.

During the sentencing, Nance addressed Thurber’s family and apologized for his actions, according to the press release. Also during the hearing, Thurber’s mother and sister reportedly spoke about forgiving him.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said their office is continuing to mourn the death of Thurber.

“This was one of the most violent and callous actions committed by a defendant prosecuted by our office. The next 35 years are a minimum to the punishment his conduct deserves,” he said.