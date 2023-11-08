SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Federal prosecutors say a Salt Lake City man indicted this week allegedly robbed a bank on Halloween and rode an Uber home.

David Converse Harris, 35, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on two counts of bank robbery. He is already facing several charges in Utah in connection to a string of bank robberies and police chases last week.

According to federal prosecutors, Harris robbed the Brighton Bank location on West 3300 South in South Salt Lake City on Oct. 31.

He allegedly passed a note to the teller that read: “Money in till now! Do not alert anyone. No one needs to be hurt right? Wait until I leave to contact authorities.”

After getting the cash, Harris left the bank in a blue mid-size Chrysler that later proved to be an Uber rideshare, prosecutors say.

The Uber driver told investigators that he picked up Harris at a game store in the same shopping area as the bank. The driver noted that Harris had red dye on his hands and wisps of smoke coming out of his jacket, which prosecutors say was the result of a dye packet explosion.

Two days later, police attempted to arrest Harris in Midvale, prosecutors say. But he fled a motel in a stolen Lexus SUV, and officers gave up the chase after they deemed it too dangerous to continue.

Not long after he escaped, Harris allegedly robbed a Chase bank location in Millcreek. Again, he approached the teller, passed them a note and left with cash.

Last Friday, authorities caught up with Harris. Officers spotted him in the stolen truck in Tooele County, and they chased him east to the Jordan River Parkway Trail in Salt Lake County. Officers arrested Harris after he crashed into a barrier and tried to run off.

Court documents filed in Salt Lake County said that when Harris was placed in custody, he was acting erratic, could not stand up, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs as his eyes were bloodshot and bulging.

Harris is slated to make his first federal court appearance on Monday.