SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City after he broke into the Neil O’Donnell Funeral Home and stole a television, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Ricky Garcia, 30, was arrested for burglary, a third-degree felony, theft, a class-A misdemeanor, criminal mischief (loss of more than $1500), a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class-B misdemeanor.

According to the charging document, Garcia broke into the building through the front doors by pulling on them until they broke. On a security camera, Garcia was seen entering the building and searching rooms. He was then seen removing a flat-screened television from the chapel podium and leaving with the TV in hand.

The damages from the burglary were estimated at $2500, and the TV was estimated to be around $500. During the arrest, Garcia was found with several small black plastic pipes which are used to inhale controlled substances.

The funeral home has been around since 1883 and is located at 32 South and 400 East in Salt Lake City. It was originally called the O’Donnell Mortuary Chapel, then it was referred to as Neil O’Donnell & Sons Mortuary, and in 2020, it has become known as Neil O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Just one week prior, Garcia was arrested for criminal trespassing. He is also awaiting judgment for several misdemeanors he allegedly committed earlier this year.