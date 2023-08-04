SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City resident was arrested Thursday for manslaughter, and several other charges, for his involvement in a hit-and-run car crash in 2020 that left one 17-year-old dead.

Llobani Federico Figueroa, 32, was charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, reckless driving, speeding, driving with a revoked license, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This comes from Figueroa’s involvement in a hit-and-run on June 21, 2020. According to charging documents, at approximately 4:10 a.m. that morning, there was a crash near Redwood Road and North Temple in Salt Lake County.

A white GMC Sierra truck ran a red light and collided with a silver/gold Nissan Sentra. According to detectives the driver of the GMC, later identified as Figueroa, fled the scene after allegedly causing the accident. A 17-year-old passenger in the Nissan Sentra was severely injured and later passed away due to his injuries.

According to the GMC Sierra’s Airbag Control Module data, Figueroa was driving 90 mph only 5 seconds before hitting the Nissan Sentra. The speed limit in this area was 30 mph.

While documenting the scene of the crime, a Crime Lab Tech located Figueroa’s driver’s license, a stolen handgun, supplies for narcotics, cell phones, a notebook filled with transaction records, 83 grams of marijuana, unidentified pills, a rock weighing 89 grams, as well as heroin, suboxone, white powder, and $1,050 in cash.

Figueroa will face his criminal charges in the 3rd District Court and his initial appearance is scheduled for August 28.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.