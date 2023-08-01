SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Saturday, August 5, Firehouse Subs in Salt Lake City will be giving free sandwiches to those who bring in bottled water for the restaurant to donate to various members of the community.

Guests are encouraged to bring in an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to Salt Lake City’s Firehouse Subs location in exchange for a free medium sub.

All of the donated water will be distributed to local fire and police departments, emergency victims, seniors, and community centers, according to Firehouse Subs.

This is part of Firehouse Sub’s 12th annual H2O for Heroes event. H2O for Heroes is a one-day water bottle drive that offers lifesaving support to local heroes and vulnerable citizens who need protection against heat-related situations, according to Firehouse Subs.

“With your help, we’re committed to serving our local communities,” Firehouse Subs posted on their Facebook.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, as of August 1, 56 large fires burned across 339,359 acres in nine states, with more than 11,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel assigned to those various incidents.

So far in 2023, the fire center reported 30,466 wildfires that burned across 1,174,562 acres in the U.S. More than 27,850 of those fires were caused by people, according to NIFC.

In Utah, Utah Fire Info has reported 201 human-caused fires, 184 natural fires, and 102 fires with unidentified causes.