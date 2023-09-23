SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Out of more than 3,000 nominations, an elementary school in Salt Lake City was chosen to receive a new learning garden, donated by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

Mary W. Jackson Elementary School was selected to receive the garden as part of the Sprouts Foundations’ “24 Gardens in 24 Hours in 24 Communities” campaign — a $500,000 investment in schools across the nation for nutrition education, according to a Sprouts press release.

An estimated 500 Sprouts team members across the country pitched in to build the 24 gardens on Saturday, Sept. 23, the release states.

Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, said the schools that were chosen represent incredible communities comprised of teachers and students.

Courtesy of Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Those communities will now have access to an outdoor garden where “classroom lessons can be brought to life through hands-on learning, and where students can experience the magic of watching seeds sprout and fresh fruits and vegetables grow,” she said.

Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts, said the foundation wants to provide children with hands-on learning experiences to shape how they think about food, helping them understand the importance of healthy eating.

The foundation will reportedly support training for educators at each of the 24 schools to learn how to effectively incorporate the garden into teaching practices across all grade levels.