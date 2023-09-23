SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Park View Elementary School was surprised with a $12,500 donation and 25 school supply kits at a back to school assembly on Sept. 19.

To make the donation possible, Doug Smith Subaru partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org as part of Subaru Loves Learning — a national initiative that helps provide funding for teachers at high-needs schools across the country to purchase school supplies and resources needed to help students succeed, according to Subaru.

Doug Smith Subaru’s donation will reportedly benefit more than 625 students by providing teachers with $500 each to purchase supplies for the school year.

Derek Schwendiman, general manager at Doug Smith Subaru, said they want to help local teachers and students get excited about the back-to-school season and make sure they have the supplies they need to succeed.

“The Subaru Loves Learning initiative is one of the many ways Doug Smith Subaru gives back throughout the year, and we’re grateful to partner with Park View Elementary School and AdoptAClassroom.org to make a lasting impact,” Schwendiman said.

More than 92 percent of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase school supplies for their children, according to AdoptAClassroom, which leads many teachers to spend hundreds of their own dollars to fill the gap to equip their classrooms.

Shanna Walker, principal or Park View Elementary, said the teachers, staff, students and families are grateful for the donation. She said that with the donation, the school can provide additional support for essential items to help students succeed during the upcoming school year.