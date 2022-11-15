LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — The victim of a fatal semi crash that took place Saturday on 2100 North Redwood Road in Lehi has been identified as a Deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lehi Police Department (LPD) says that Joel Baker of Eagle Mountain died on the scene of the accident in uniform. The agency notes that Baker “had intentions of reporting to his assigned shift” at the Salt Lake County Jail prior to the crash.

An investigation conducted by LPD reportedly found that a fully loaded cement truck was traveling southbound on Redwood Road sometime before 5 p.m. when it ran a red light and struck Baker’s car which was in the intersection turning northbound onto Redwood Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LPD notes that the driver of the cement truck was cooperative with the investigative team and that impairment did not seem to be a contributing factor of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.