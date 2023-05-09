SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City Councilwoman who was arrested for an alleged DUI apologized on Tuesday to fellow council members.

Amy Fowler, 44, was arrested on May 3 for driving under the influence. She is a Salt Lake City Council member and represents District 7, the southeastern portion of Salt Lake.

Fowler met with the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday and apologized. “I am taking responsibility for this situation that occurred last week,” Fowler said. “I am truly sorry that this has affected my colleagues on the council, as well as the mayor, city staff, and the city as a whole.”

When Utah Highway Patrol pulled over Fowler last week in Springville, Utah, they said they could smell alcohol on her breath and that her eyes were red and bloodshot. The breath test for Fowler revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.11, more than double Utah’s legal limit of .05.

In the council meeting, Fowler revealed she is determined to work hard to rebuild the trust of the city. She also said this situation has been eye-opening for her.

“[It] has truly made me reflect on my relationship with alcohol, and the decisions that I have made,” Fowler said. “I am deeply committed to working through these issues with my therapist, and my God.”

Fowler said that this experience has not affected her dedication or commitment to work for the city. She said she will work hard for the residents of District 7 and the entire city.