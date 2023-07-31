SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Charter College in Salt Lake City announced the opening of a new program.

The program, Associate of Applied Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, is the second medical program to come to the SLC college, according to a press release from the school.

This program reportedly consists of didactic instruction, lab application, and clinical rotations in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare agencies.

Through this program’s implementation, Charter College hopes to meet the growing demands for healthcare professionals in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The program will reportedly equip students with the knowledge and practical skills they will need to excel in the healthcare field, according to the press release.

According to the Charter College website, “A career in health care combines technical skills and medical knowledge with critical thinking and interpersonal skills.”

The school is hoping to prepare graduates to “make a significant contribution in the healthcare industry and enhance patient care in the community” through its programs, curriculum, and faculty, according to the press release.

Additionally, the school hopes that through the program, students can learn skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, and contemporary issues, according to the press release. The school’s graduates will reportedly meet sonography and community needs, as well as establish a professional concern for patients.

The ability to work with a team, strong communication skills, and adaptability are “key skills that healthcare professions should possess,” according to the website.

Enrollment for the program is currently open for classes starting on September 11.