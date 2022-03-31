SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office for New Americans (ONA) was awarded a $150,000 grant to help with the Operation Afghan Refugee Support (OARS).

This grant will help serve up to 550 Afghan refugees who have arrived in Salt Lake County. This is the largest award for this type of grant.

The ONA plans to use the funding to distribute services and resources to the Afghan refugees who will now reside in Salt Lake County.

“Salt Lake County is proud to welcome Afghan refugees, and this funding will help us make sure we can give them the support they need,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “The struggles faced by these families do not end once they arrive in our community. They face so many obstacles, including learning English and securing jobs and housing. They can’t do it all by themselves. Broad community support is critical, and we are thrilled these new funds will help.”

Salt Lake County was the first-ever to be certified as a Welcoming County by “Welcoming America”.