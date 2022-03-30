SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is expecting an increase in passengers as spring break hits for many school districts.

The busiest travel days are expected to be March 30, 31 and April 1. SLC is expecting between 25,000 and 28,000 passengers on each of these days.

Here are some helpful reminders for passengers traveling this spring break:

Check the airline’s website or app to see if the flight is on-time or if the weather at a connecting city or final destination is causing delays.

Reserve parking in advance for the parking garage or long-term/economy parking at www.slcairport.com/parking-and-transportation/parking/ (Reserved parking is limited.)

Expedite a group departure by dropping off bags and passengers on the elevated roadway to check-in, before the driver parks the car.

Check in electronically on the airline’s website or app prior to leaving for SLC.

Check the TSA.gov website to know what is allowed in a carry-on bag.

Salt Lake City airport has gone through a lot of changes so make sure to download The SLC International phone app or check www.slcairport.com to become familiar with the layout of the new airport.

Arrange for a wheelchair in advance through the airline or by calling (801) 744-4292.

For drivers picking up passengers, SLC asks drivers to check the status of the incoming flight via www.slcairport.com/airlines-flights. Drivers are asked to remain in the airport’s Park and Wait lot until passengers are curbside and ready to be picked up.

Face masks are required to be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in the airport as well as on the aircraft.