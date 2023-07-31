SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City International Airport is on track for a record-breaking year.

The airport has reportedly bypassed the previous record for total passengers in a 12-month fiscal year period.

From July 2022 through June 2023, the airport recorded 26,421,401 passengers, compared to the previous high of 26,203,976 in 2019. According to the airport, this is slightly less than the highest passenger count recorded in a 12-month period — which was 26,808,014 from January to December 2019.

The 390,000-passenger difference is expected to be achieved by the end of 2023, resulting in a record-breaking calendar year, according to the airport.

Additionally, the airport reported the number of international travelers increased, jumping from 1,085,640 in 2019 to 1,327,241 in 2023.

Airport officials believe this jump is due to the “pent-up demand from passengers wanting to fly to Europe following the pandemic.”

According to Salt Lake City Department of Airports executive director Bill Wyat, the airport is on track to full recovery from the pandemic.

“At the height of the pandemic a couple of years ago it didn’t seem possible. To see domestic travel rebound so quickly is remarkable, but to see international travel up by double digits is astounding,” he said.

Right now, the Salt Lake City airport is undergoing a $5.1 billion redevelopment program, according to the airport. The airport expects phase two of the rebuild to begin on Oct. 31, and to have phase three open next fall.

The Salt Lake City airport is designed to accommodate 34 million passengers when phase 4 of their rebuild is complete, anticipated to open in 2026, according to the airport.