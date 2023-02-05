LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — A skier has died after tumbling down a mountain near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon yesterday, Feb. 4.

A 36-year-old man was backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon when he lost control of his skis around 1 p.m. and tumbled a long distance to the base of the mountain, according to the Unified Police Department.

Skiers at the base performed life-saving measures until authorities arrived, however, it was unsuccessful. Upon arrival, Search & Rescue and UPD also attempted to save the man’s life, however, he was pronounced dead. A life flight helicopter then lifted the man out of the canyon.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.