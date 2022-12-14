MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – An avalanche in Neff’s Canyon, located just west of Millcreek, buried and injured a skier on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 the injured skier was a 35-year-old man who had gone up Thomas Fork to enjoy the fresh snow. The man was skiing when the avalanche, estimated to be about 200 feet wide and up to three feet deep, hit around 11:45 a.m.

The man was reportedly buried up to his chest, yelling for help for 45 minutes when a Unified Fire Authority firefighter that was out recreating heard him. The firefighter was able to find the man and dig him out.

The man reportedly suffered a broken femur and hypothermia from the avalanche. Search and rescue teams are reportedly working to get the victim off of the mountain.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.