UPDATE // 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family.

The silver alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman named Lynda Bridge of Sandy.

Bridge was reportedly last seen at 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1400 East and Budding Drive. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord with Utah license plate 767N2. Police believe she was heading toward the area of 8000 South and 1100 East.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She was last seen wearing multi-colored stretch pants and a brown shirt. She is 5 foot tall, weighs about 90 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Police say Bridge suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information that could help locate Bridge is asked to call Sandy City Police at 801-799-3000.