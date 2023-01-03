SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 66-year-old Curtis Tenison of Salt Lake City, who has not been to work in two days.

Police say Tenison was last seen around 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 near 800 South and 500 East in Salt Lake City. He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. According to the Silver Alert, Tenison was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black and tan canvas coat, a white shirt, and blue pants with a white stripe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities reportedly do not know where Tenison may be heading.

Tenison reportedly has dementia and a heart condition that requires medication. It is unknown if Tenison has medication with him.

Anyone with information that could help lead to Tenison’s location is asked to call Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 or simply dial 911.