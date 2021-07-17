SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Judith Wright of Orem found

UTAH (ABC4) – Judith Wright, the 82-year-old that was reported missing Friday evening, has been found.

According to the Orem Police Department, Wright was located by a friend and taken back to her care center in Orem.

Officers are thanking Utah residents for all the help and shares of the social media post, which contributed to finding Wright so quickly.

For more on this story read the original post below.

ORIGINAL STORY: SILVER ALERT: 82-year-old Judith Wright

SATURDAY 7/17/21 8:25 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued late Friday night for 82-year-old Judith Jane Wright.

According to the Orem Police Department, Wright was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Orchard Park Care Center in Orem. Authorities say she left the facility on foot but without a known destination.

In the description sent by the Utah Silver Alert network, Wright is said to be living with dementia. She is described as a white 5’6″ 125-pound woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is thought to be wearing a gray or brown sweater, khaki pants, and tennis shoes.

Orem PD says Wright is “very mobile” and will most likely go to a gas station, park, or church.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Judith Wright, you are asked to immediately call Orem PD at 801-229-7070 or 911.